JOHNSONBURG — Elk County runners and walkers will light up the community Friday night for a special cause.
This is the sixth year for the Color Dash and Glow 5k, but the 100-year anniversary for the Johnsonburg Community Center on Market Street.
The race will be held Friday, with registration beginning at 8 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m.
“The race is like a normal color run, but it occurs at night, and participants wear glow sticks and bracelets,” said Director Christine Bressler. “There is no age limit, and everyone is welcome. Come out, wear white and have fun.”
Celebrating a 10-decade anniversary is a huge milestone for the facility.
“It’s important to have this community center,” Bressler said. “We really do a lot of things here, and we have been a part of this community for a long time.”
Funds from the run go toward funding things like an indoor track, fitness room, gymnastics area and summer day camp for youth held in June. It’s also a safe place for children to go.
Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. There is also a group registration deal, where family and friend groups of four or more receive a discounted price. Age groups will be separated by 13-21, 22-30, 31-40 and 41 or older.
Water and glow sticks will be available for purchase. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed. For more information, call JCC at 814-965-2010.