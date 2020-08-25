ST. MARYS — Bright and colorful murals intended to educate the public about stormwater infrastructure and fresh-water conservation can now be seen throughout Elk County.
The “Elk County Upstream Art” project uses science and art to promote water-quality improvements, while encouraging education about water-quality stressors and resources, according to Elk County Conservation District Manager Kate Wehler.
Wehler said there are three murals done, one more planned for Ridgway, and Johnsonburg has requested another as well.
“We’re so excited about these paintings,” Wehler said. “The artists clearly have a passion for both our area and the outdoors, and it’s showing in their work. Each one is totally unique, but equally eye-catching and beautiful.”
Elk County is unique in that it harbors the headwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Chesapeake Bay basins, according to the proposal. Water quality can be improved if the public is educated about stormwater infrastructure and where the water flows.
Artist Liz Dippold, an art teacher in Smethport, has created a mural in Johnsonburg in front of the Community Center, and one in Ridgway between the Elk County Courthouse and Subway, Wehler said.
Mickayla Poland, founder of “PA Made,” created a mural in downtown St. Marys in front of the parking garage, Wehler said. She has also scheduled to start one in Ridgway near Joey’s Bakery this week.
“Wildlife and the outdoors has always been the center and inspiration of my artwork,” Poland says. “It’s also a huge part of my life, so conservation and preserving our beautiful natural resources is really important to me and ‘PA Made’s’ mission.”
COVID-19 impacted plans for the project, which was supposed to begin in spring, Wehler said.
“We have until December 2020 to finish the paintings, and get the educational information on stormwater up on our website, so even though it was delayed several months, we still have plenty of time,” she said.
The ECCD’s website will show photos of the murals, and tell people how they can help with stormwater and keeping waterways clean, Wehler noted.
For more information, visit the ECCD on Facebook.