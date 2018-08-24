REYNOLDSVILLE — Ellen Starski, who is now an up-and-coming Nashville music artist, returned to her Jefferson County hometown recently to perform for family, friends and fans.
Starski, a Reynoldsville native, moved to Nashville 10 years ago, she said. A show for her debut album was held in May of this year.
Before the release of “The Days When Peonies Prayed for the Ants,” Starski sang in other bands for years, writing her own music behind the scenes, she said. Her sound is a mixture of indie folk, Americana and organic pop.
She gains inspiration for writing through personal experiences and the people who have influenced her, Starski says. Through 12 years of self discovery came an album of autobiographical songs close to her heart.
The album includes more than one song dedicated to Starski’s family members, including “Miss you, Mary” for her mother, “Chasin’ the Sun” for her father and “Ode to Nanny & Cookie” for her grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
“Both my parents were influential in my style of music, and my driving force,” she said.
Starski is very passionate about Alzheimer’s awareness, since both of her grandmothers suffered from it. There are two different foundations that can be found on her website, including the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alive Inside Coalition, which uses music as a way to heal and open up the minds of people with dementia. She even hopes to donate the track “Ode to Nanny & Cookie” to those causes.
Her father taught her to play guitar at 19, and she was involved in the Reitz Theater growing up, Starski says. Since a young age, she listened to tracks she could connect with, and wanted to be a similar influence for her fans.
“People understand it because it’s relatable, and they know they’re not alone,” she said. “I listened to the same type of artists growing up, and they helped mold my sound because of their experiences.”
Derek Pell, a fiddle player from Nashville, attended the in-house concert with Starski as well. Her husband, Shawn Starski, plays guitar with her.
As advice for future musicians, or anyone chasing a dream, Starski says to always be authentic, patient and persistent. She lived in Nashville for 10 years before releasing her first album.
“Be true to yourself,” she said. “Whenever you show that side of you, people will relate.”
The house concert was especially memorable, since it was held at her parents’ home, Starski said. Her parents are Mary and Henry Deible. Many family members, high school friends and local fans attended, with around 60 tickets sold.
House concerts are currently very popular, Starski said, and offer an intimate and raw show setting for artists and audience members.
“I’ve sung on a lot of stages, and this was probably my favorite show,” she said. “It was Reynoldsville and I was at home and around people I knew.”
Starski refers to Nashville as a “little big city,” where the tight-knit group of musicians supports one another. She will always value her roots, though, and there’s nothing like coming home, she said.
“I am forever a small-town girl,” she said. “You can’t take that out of me. When I come home, I find my most peaceful moments.”
For more information, visit www.ellenstarski.com or visit her Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.