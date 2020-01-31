ST. MARYS — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College Workforce Development now offers a four- to six-week course leading to the students’ obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
The latest course started Jan. 13, said Workforce Development specialist Terry Hinton. The courses, which will be offered on a rotating basis, are held in partnership with PA Pride, the college’s training coordinator.
The program has “taken off” this year, Hinton said, offering commercial truck-driving training in Elk, Potter, McKean and Warren counties.
This line of work has been of high interest since some local companies have laid people off, Hinton said, and is a very high-demand career in 2020.
There are three different levels of training — class A, 160 hours; tanker and hazmat, 200 hours; and oil and gas safety, 240 hours. Depending on the number of hours, the course includes at least one week of in-class training, and the other three weeks are held on the driving range at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys.
Authorities at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College hope to offer the Commercial Driver’s License program at Erie or Coudersport locations in the future.
Students taking the class will learn the skills needed to pass the class permit test, Hinton said, as well as skills needed to operate a commercial vehicle safely, like straight-line backing, alley and docking maneuvers, air-brake tests, inspection and rural and highway driving.
The next program will begin Feb. 10, Hinton said, and another will be held in March. There must be at least four people for a class. Prerequisite physicals and drug screens must be completed prior to enrolling. Cost will vary.
For more information, call 814-230-9010, visit www.regionalcollegepa.org or email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org.