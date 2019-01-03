RIDGWAY — During a series of reorganizational meetings for county boards Wednesday morning, a handful of procedural measures were passed.
The county board of commissioners approved a $337,698 Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant. The grant will be utilized by the county conservation/recycling office.
A children and youth services contract renewal for alcohol and drug abuse services was also approved.
Dan Freeburg will serve as commissioners chairman for the year.
Salary board
At the county salary board meeting immediately following the commissioners meeting, 2019 pay raises previously approved during the county budget process were approved.
Non-union county employees will receive a 2.5 percent pay increase, as will most union employees. Personnel who are part of the Elk County Association of Professional Employees will receive a 3 percent raise. Elected officials will receive a 2 percent raise.
Retirement board
During the county retirement board meeting which immediately followed the salary board meeting, payment of actuarial, trustee and investment management fees for 2019 were approved.
The board also affirmed no increase for retirees will be granted for the year.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting of the Elk County Board of Commissioners is scheduled at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 in conference room 2 at the courthouse annex.
