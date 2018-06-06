CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners approved the county’s Human Services Plan for this year at its workshop meeting yesterday.
According to Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick, the Human Service Plan calls for $3,722,678 in state and federal expenditures that will serve an estimated 2,772 people. The county’s match is $146,908, which is an increase of $5,696 from last year. The increase is due to a decrease in state and federal funding, Kovalick said.
Under Intellectual Disabled Services, there will be an estimated 221 people served, the same as last year, but there was an increase of funding of approximately $20,000, giving the program a total of $1,782,367. The county match is $49,410.
Homeless Assistance Services will remain flat at $57,920 to provide 95 individuals with rental assistance.
Substance Abuse and Disorders will receive $330,240 in federal funding and will service 162 individuals.
The Human Services Development Fund was again flat funded and will receive $81,203, which will provide Adult Services with $26,903, Children and Youth Services with $46,180 and Interagency Cooperation with $8,120. Because of an increase in costs, the number of people served will decrease to 98 people.
In other business, commissioners voted to approve $4,382 in state Liquid Fuels Funds to Boggs Township.
They also pproved the agreement with Maximus to provide professional consulting services, and the sub-recipient agreement with Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission for the Strengthing Families program.
