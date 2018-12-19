At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Elk County Board of Commissioners approved salary increases for elected county officials.
Any such increases are required to be approved at a special meeting held between 6 and 9 p.m. the year prior to municipal elections, which will be held next year.
The measure provides a 2 percent increase in salary for the positions of commissioner, register/recorder, prothonotary/clerk of courts, treasurer, sheriff and for auditor daily rates each year from 2020 through 2023. The coroner received a 7 percent increase in 2020, followed by 2 percent increases in subsequent years.
The increases fall under the 2.5 percent increase previously approved for county employees and the 3 percent increase negotiated for certain employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
The larger increase for the coroner was attributed to an increase in cases requiring the position’s services.
The coroner’s workload “has increased phenomenally,” according to Commissioner Dan Freeburg. “We can blame that on the drug crisis.”
Commissioners also approved the federal State Homeland Security Grant agreement between the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Northwest Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group. The agreement will provide $237,703 to the county, which funds 911 services.
Jodi Foster and Bekki Titchner were re-appointed to the Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Council Board for three-year terms ending in 2021.
Richard Dallasen was re-appointed to the Elk County Solid Waste Authority for a five-year term ending in 2024.
Commissioners also announced their office has received a letter announcing the Elk County Regional Treatment Court has been closed. The court, which provides a sentencing alternative for addiction-related criminal cases, has been discontinued.
A special meeting of the commissioners is scheduled at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 for passage of the annual budget, which is on display at the commissioners office.
A re-organizational meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 with a salary board meeting immediately to follow and a retirement board meeting to follow that.
