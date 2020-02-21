DuBOIS — Commissioners from both Clearfield and Jefferson counties stressed the importance of the 2020 Census at Thursday’s Business Connections Luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
“Please make sure you talk to everyone,” said Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass. “The census is so important when we talk about bringing money to the area. There’s a direct correlation between census numbers and federal funding.”
Glass noted that divorced parents need to make sure that there children are counted.
“A lot of times both parents think the other parent is going to put them on the census and now we’re undercounted,” said Glass. “Those are discussions that parents need to have. It’s really important because we are stuck with that number for 10 years.”
Glass threw out a challenge to the Jefferson County Commissioners to see who receives a better census response rate.
“We can come up with some kind of friendly prize that the loser has to do,” said Glass, adding some fun to the discussion. “Seriously, these are the kind of friendly things we can do to try and spur each other on to get the word out and make sure people are doing it.”
“It (census reporting) is critical in this day and age when we are so dependent on funding,” said Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel.
Audience member and local Realtor Carol Foltz said she believes Treasure Lake, consisting of 2,200 homes, was one of the areas in Clearfield County that was negatively impacted by the last census.
“Do they do it on one specific day? Is that how it works?” said Foltz. She expressed concern that people who leave the area in the winter will not be counted.
Glass said the paperwork comes out in April.
“They don’t really start knocking until May, June, July, August,” said Glass. “They want to be finished by August is what they told us.”