RIDGWAY — While a lack of a quorum prevented any official business at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Elk County Board of Commissioners, Ernie Mattiuz was on-hand to give an update on behalf of the county farm bureau.
Mattiuz addressed farm bureau concerns at higher levels of government, focusing primarily on state-level issues.
“There isn’t much change in the issues from the last couple years,” he said.
He did note the presentation given at the meeting was prepared prior to the announcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s newest budget proposal. He said the upcoming fiscal year marks the “first time in decades” no cuts to agricultural funding are proposed.
“There is a modest increase in the (state) Department of Agriculture general budget,” he said.
Agritourism was another area of state-level focus, Mattiuz said. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is pushing for legislation to reduce liability for farmers hosting agritourism activities by having participants in the activities assume the risk of possible injury from their participation.
Mattiuz touched on oil and gas royalties, saying companies are reducing their obligation to landowners from whom they lease by deducting production costs before paying out the required minimum of 12.5 percent of production value in royalties.
“Royalties are taxable income,” Mattiuz noted. “If the royalties drop, the tax base drops.”
At the behest of Commissioner Dan Freeburg, Mattiuz touched on the state farm bureau’s stance on Sunday hunting, noting they oppose it for various reasons. He did, however, say the bureau has agreed to remain neutral on the issue if trespassing laws are strengthened, it only includes hunting of private lands with written permission, it only applies to antlerless deer and woodchuck hunting, and it is only effective the first Sundays of archery and flintlock seasons and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving.
Mattiuz said the bureau is also working in support of legislation allowing farmers to move agricultural vehicles measuring over 18 feet in width without a permit and police escort.
At the federal level, Mattiuz said the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is working on issues with trade, infrastructure and migrant labor.
“A lot of the issues that farmers are facing go right down to the community and our rural lifestyles,” he said.
