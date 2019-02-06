RIDGWAY — The Elk County Board of Commissioners opened bids for repair of the roof at the courthouse annex building, but tabled a decision on awarding the work.
At the commissioners meeting Tuesday, seven bids were opened for work to repair the leaking roof, but quotes ranged from $146,600 to $262,081.
“There was a pretty large spread in the numbers,” Commissioner Dan Freeburg said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re really going to have to analyze them.”
Accompanying bids for alternative coping on brickwork from each of the seven companies were also opened. Bids for that work ranged from $9,400 to $30,480.
A decision on the bids is planned at the commissioners meeting Feb. 19.
A contract between county children and youth services and AVANCO International, Inc., an information technology provider, was approved.
An application for a grant for the Elk County Arts and Crafts Fair was approved as recommended by the county room tax committee.
A Resolution approving provision of a local match for state operating financial assistance for ATA of North Central Pennsylvania was passed.
The 2019 fair housing resolution was also approved.
Use of the courthouse lawn to hang a banner promoting the Elk County Trout-A-Thon was approved. A tourism marketing grant application to promote the event with rack cards and Facebook ads was also approved for the Elk County Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners also accepted the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool bylaws. PCoRP is a group insurance pool operated by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
