CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners are holding a public meeting to discuss the injection well planned in Brady Township on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brady Township Municipal Building.
The meeting will be between the county, local municipal officials and residents about the planned injection well.
Commissioner John Sobel said the county has invited officials from Brady Township, DuBois City, and Sandy Township. Members of the public are welcome to attend as well. He said there will be a public comment period at the meeting.
The state Department of Environmental Protection approved Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek to construct an injection well for the disposal of hydraulic fracturing water off of Highland Street Extension in Brady Township on March 21. The federal Environmental Protection Agency also approved a permit for the well.
The county and many residents in the area are concerned that the well could adversely affect local well water and are looking for assistance in water testing and emergency planning in case something goes wrong with the well.
Planning Commission
The commissioners also appointed Rebekah Graham to the county planning commission.
Liquid Fuels Allocations
They approveed the following Liquid Fuels allocations: Burnside Township $4,695, Chest Township $3,190, Goshen Township $3,450 and Woodward Township $4,369.
