CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners are urging residents to make sure they are counted in the upcoming census.
Every 10 years the federal government conducts a census to count everyone living in the United States and the next one is in 2020, Commissioner John Sobel said.
He noted that federal funds are distributed to local organizations municipal governments, including Clearfield County, and school districts are based on population statistics obtained in the census.
Federal funds support programs that impact local housing, transportation, education, employment and public policy, Sobel said.
Sobel also said the federal government now has programs to combat the drug problem that are based on census figures.
“We are asking folks to please cooperate and fill those forms out,” Sobel said. “Because the information generated from the Census is very, very important.”
Sobel said the census determines the boundary lines for the districts state and federal legislatures.
To highlight this importance, the county is going to have local government officials and business leaders attend meetings to discuss how important the census is to the local community.
The county is also considering forming a Correct Count Census Committee to make sure an accurate count is done in the county. Anyone interested in being a member of the committee should contact the county commissioners, Sobel said.
Sobel said whether or not the committee is formed will depend on how much interest there is for having one..