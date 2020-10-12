PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Commodore man is facing felony charges after being pulled over for an outdated registration, and being caught with a concealed weapon and drugs in the car, according to charging documents.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Darrel Raye Henline, 36, of Commodore, on Sept. 30, including firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, careless driving, reckless driving, and improper sunscreening.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop on Henline when they discovered his registration had expired. While talking with the driver, officers noted he was nervous to the point his hands were shaking, his pupils were constricted, and his voice was low and raspy.
Police also noted that Henline’s story as to why he was in Punxsutawney did not make sense.
When running Henline’s license through the system, it came back that he had recently been arrested by Indiana-based state police for possession of heroin, according to the affidavit. Police asked if there were any illegal drugs in the car and Henline allegedly told them no. He then reportedly gave police permission to search the car.
Police noticed the plastic underneath the gear shifter was not screwed down, and allegedly found a small plastic bag with two stamped bags of heroin and one bag of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. When asked when he had last used either of the drugs, Henline allegedly said “a while ago.”
Police gave Henline several tests, which he allegedly showed signs of impairment during. Another stamp bag of heroin was then found in his wallet, according to the affidavit.
Officers also located a USPS box in the truck, which allegedly contained a 9MM handgun in an unlocked metal lock box. The pistol reportedly had a loaded magazine containing 11 bullets. Henline alleged the gun belonged to his ex-girlfriend, and he was in the process of sending it back to her. Police found no records attached to the serial number.
The passenger in the car allegedly told police he knows Henline deals drugs, and they briefly met up with someone earlier. He assumed it was for Henline to sell drugs.
A toxicology report showed Henline’s blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl.
Henline has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.