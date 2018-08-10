DuBOIS — Members of the Community Action Against Drugs organization, a grassroots movement whose goal it is to help stop drugs and addiction in the DuBois area will stage a “Day at the Park” event at DuBois City Park Saturday, according to founder John Saunders.
“We are reaching out to the community with a few events,” said Saunders, adding that Saturday’s DuBois Day at the Park will include free food and games.
Lately, Saunders said, the group has been focusing on Ultimate Frisbee since many in the area seem to be interested in that. Beginners are welcome, he said.
There will also be cornhole and basketball, as well as live music, Saunders said.
“The specifics of the event are really going to depend on who shows up,” he said. “We are inviting the entire community to come down and join us.”
Members want to show the community the organization cares, he said.
From the beginning, Community Action Against Drugs has had three parts, according to Saunders.
“We have gained a notoriety for being tough on drugs,” he said.
Though not wanting to stray from that main goal, Saunders said holding these types of events are another focus of the group’s mission to improve the community.
“We want to offer much needed activities to the youth who otherwise feel disenfranchised,” said Saunders, by simply having a positive presence in an area known to have a high level of illegal drug activity.
Members would also like to develop genuine relationships with people who are also interested in real community improvement, he said.
“At the very heart of what we’re doing, we just want to show people we care. There will be no judgment, we just want to have fun,” he said.
Saturday’s event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. near the basketball courts, will be the second staged this year. This area should be a safe spot for everyone rather than a place known for illegal drug activity, he said.
“We hope to make it a regular happening. We’re even looking into creating and an Ultimate Frisbee team or even a league to have tournaments,” Saunders said. “Just get involved.”
