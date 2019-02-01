PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thousands of people will line up at Gobbler’s Knob during the early morning hours on Saturday, waiting for a small rodent to determine if spring is coming sooner or later.
Phil’s much anticipated prediction comes around 7:20 a.m. every Feb. 2. Fans will line up as early as midnight though for the singing, dancing, bonfire and fireworks festivities that occur at 3 a.m.
The furry forecaster is known for often predicting six more weeks of winter, as he did at Gobbler’s Knob in 2018 when he saw his shadow, yet again. Some believe he always sees his shadow, though, since he prefers to hibernate in his burrow for another six weeks.
In 2016, however, he predicted that spring was right around the corner — the first time since 2013.
Feb. 2 is nationally known as “the day the Groundhog comes out of his hole after a long winter sleep to look for his shadow,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says. It’s a significant day when it comes to tradition, since it falls midway between the winter solstice and spring equinox. The Celts of Europe celebrated it as “the beginning of spring.”
The Christian holiday “Candlemas Day” is commonly associated with Groundhog Day. Christians took their candles to the church, and felt it would “bring blessings to their household for the remaining winter,” according to the PGC.
The group of men, now known as Punxsutawney Phil’s Inner Circle, made their first famous “trek” to Gobbler’s Knob on the first Groundhog Day — Feb. 2, 1887 — where Phil soon became the “bearer of bad news” after seeing his shadow. Inner Circle members are always dressed in top hats and tuxedos, and legend has it, speak “Groundhogese,” according to the History website.
The nationally-known event, growing more each year in popularity, was even turned into the “Groundhog Day” movie in 1993.
Studies by the National Climatic Data Center, done in the past few years, have showed Phil’s prediction is right around 40 percent of the time.
Phil actually belongs to a group of ground squirrels called “marmots,” who grow to be 25 inches in length and can live in captivity for 10 years.
Thanks to the magical “Elixir of Life” punch Phil drinks at a September ceremony, which contains ingredients from all over the world, he is now 133 years old, the legend says.
The Inner Circle, which has 15 top-hatted members and eight retired ones, will induct a new member this weekend as well. New Inner Circle member and Punxsutawney native Jory Serrian will officially put on his top hat after the fireworks finish on Groundhog Day.
For more information, visit www.groundhog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.