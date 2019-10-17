FALLS CREEK — Proceeds from a concert by the DuBois Area Community Band at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 220 Main St., Falls Creek will benefit the Red Wagon Family Fund Inc.
The Red Wagon Family Fund, based in Falls Creek, is once again preparing to fulfill its mission to celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season by pulling the community together to provide charitable contributions to bring hope and joy to the underprivileged residents in the Falls Creek area in memory of Bill Weis, according to organizers.
The charity was created several years ago to honor Weis, who was a familiar face in the Falls Creek area, organizers said.
Individuals living in the Falls Creek area who are in need of financial assistance to purchase gifts for their children, or are in need of food items, may go to the organization's Facebook page — The Red Wagon Family Fund Inc. — to sign up for assistance via private messaging, send requests to the postal address (Red Wagon Family Fund Inc., PO Box 96, Falls Creek, PA), or contact any member of the charity.
Red Wagon accepts wishes from people of all ages. Anyone who has friends or neighbors who may be in need of assistance can contact Red Wagon. All requests are strictly confidential and are only known by charity members.
Anyone seeking assistance is asked to apply by Nov. 8. The organization's members cannot guarantee fulfillment of gift wishes submitted after Nov. 8. Gift items will be delivered before Christmas Eve.