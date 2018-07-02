PUNXSUTAWNEY — Each year, Punxsutawney festival goers are encouraged to come and enjoy the vendors and activities, then end their evening with a traditional walk around town.
The Punxsutawney Area Community Center hosts the 5k and 2-mile walk as their part of the annual Groundhog Festival. Tuesday, July 3 will mark the 23rd annual occurrence of the event, celebrating more than 20 years as part of Punxsutawney’s biggest attraction.
Area temperatures are set to stay in the high 80s this week with high humidity, hopefully cooling down in the evening for joggers and those walking with family and friends.
The Groundhog Festival kicked off on Sunday, and will continue through July 7, with 13 bands, 19 food vendors and as many as 60 street vendors.
Race day registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, which is located at 220 N. Jefferson Street. Unique “Punxsy Phil Awards” are to be given to winners in certain age groups.
The Community Center aims to act as a hub for fellowship in the community, providing programs and services that are “cultural, educational and recreational.” Organization members have an overall goal to improve the quality of life in the community through innovative and creative efforts, according to its website.
The PACC also offers fitness classes, gymnastics and various sports.
The Fourth of July will present the Heather Olsen & Silver Eagle Band/Patsy Cline Impersonator at 2 p.m., the Sail on Beach Boys Tribute at 7 p.m. and the annual fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
For a complete event listing, visit www.groundhogfestival.com and click on the “events” tab.
The Groundhog Festival is held in downtown Punxsutawney. Barclay Square’s address is 301 East Mahoning Street.
