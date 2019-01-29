JOHNSONBURG — After nearly 100 years, the Johnsonburg Community Center is still serving the function for which it was built and staff are looking to its future.
“In it’s conception, the paper mill built it, and what they built this building for is the community, for the people of Johnsonburg and the surrounding areas,” Director Christine Bressler said. “It was to be used by their employees – but they were bringing health, education – bringing it all together and having it here in the community like a community building.”
“It’s a very unique building,” Bressler said. “One of the few buildings that, we are deemed a historic building, that is actually a functioning building on a daily basis. One thing we can be thankful for, even though it is a 100-year-old building, they built it extremely well. It is a very sturdy building.”
The building was designed and constructed by the Hyde-Murphy Company. The architect was Frank Orner. Bressler said she has been unable to find a record of him designing any other buildings.
“It is built like that very early 1900s style,” she said. “You’ve got a lot of really awesome woodwork and each floor is unique in itself.”
Recently, volunteers have been working to update the century-old structure. Patching, painting and ceiling work are all being completed with the help of the community. A recent collapse of the ceiling in the pool area is also being resolved. According to staff, the last major renovation on the building was done in 1984.
“We recently have people volunteering and coming in,” center employee Deana Paige said. “We had about 20 people of varying ages here painting and taking care of some things. We’re hoping, eventually, to bring the building into the 21st century, even though its a historic building. Keep the history and the historic value but make it so its more feasible.”
In the meantime, the center still serves much of the same purpose it always has.
“What they established they established the first library. They started it here. They had most of the meetings here. They had a billiard room here. We have an indoor pool. We have all these things that were for the wellness of the people,” Bressler said. “Those were things that the original members of the paper mill, the management, saw in different communities, like New York City. They brought that idea back here for the community. They were able to maintain it and build it and here we are, 100 year later, still using the original concept of providing for the community, having programs, having activities for health and the wellness.”
