JOHNSONBURG — This fall, the Johnsonburg Community Center will mark 100 years serving Johnsonburg and surrounding areas, and they’re hoping to hold monthly events to draw the public leading up to the big day.
“One of our things we’re trying to focus on is, at least once a month, that there’s something going on in here that the public is able to come in,” Director Christine Bressler said. “We want people to be able to come and see the building. Once a month we want to try to get people in and do different things until we get to that 100th anniversary.”
“Our anniversary is actually Oct. 14,” Bressler said. “We’ll be 100 years old. We have an event planned for that Saturday night and it will be an over 21 event.”
Details on that culminating event, planned for Oct. 12 as Oct. 14 is a Monday, are still being finalized, but Bressler said it will honor the way the center has been used in the past
“One of the biggest things about out community center, to take it back to when it started, they used to hold all of the dances,” she said. “The proms were held here, all those things were held here.
“I was lucky enough to know one of the kids that had a punk band at one point and he owes me a favor and his band will be performing, but I’m not ready to give the name of the band yet,” she added.
The following day, Oct. 13, will feature an official ceremony.
“On Sunday we’ll be doing our re-dedication with the borough, the county commissioners – everybody that we can get – former rec board members,” she said. “Anyone that would like to come so that we can rededicate the building.”
In the meantime, Bressler said she hopes events can help showcase the building.
“A lot of people don’t know this building,” she said. “It was built to be a community center and that’s what it was created as. You can’t even compare it to a YMCA, because it’s set up completely differently. That’s the way they always set it up from the very beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.