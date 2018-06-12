DuBOIS — The 2018 edition of DuBois Community Days this weekend will end once again with a giant fireworks display but there will be a change, according to Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick.
Instead of being launched in the city park by the Stern Family Senior Field, the pyrotechnics will be set off from the DuBrook Inc. property located on Parkway Drive.
“Because of the artificial turf being installed on the field this year, we had to move the fireworks display,” Baronick said. “We have to be further away. Thanks to DuBrook, we’ve changed it across the street to meet the requirements.”
So the football field between the Stern Family Senior Field and the DuBois YMCA would be available for spectators, Baronick said, in addition to the places from which people usually watch.
The display will be presented by Pyrotecnico FX Fireworks and start at 10 p.m.
5K Race
The fourth annual 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the park. The free “chip-timed” event will include city streets and a section of the walkway.
Organizers request that people pre-register by visiting the website at www.DuBoisfire.com/5k. However, runners may show up on the day of the event. Check-in is between 7-8 a.m.
“Even if you can’t run it, you can be a part of it by walking or viewing it,” Baronick said.
