EMPORIUM — The Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties is seeking companies to share careers and company information at the Cameron County Career Fair from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 19.
The event will be held in the Cameron County High School gymnasium.
Presenters are encouraged to bring visual displays and hands-on activities to promote student engagement. Questions can be directed to Amy Goode at amy@communityedcenter.com.
Register by Feb. 21 to participate as a vendor through www.surveymonkey.com/r/YDH896M or contact the Community Education Center in St. Marys at 814-781-3437.