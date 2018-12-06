Over the past few months, Community First Bank customers and employees in have been in transition mode, as the Jefferson County offices are now Farmers National Bank locations.
Audrey Rattay, who is the assistant vice president and director of marketing at Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, said all CFB offices — Sykesville, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney and Clarion — legally became FNB locations on Oct. 1.
“At that time, CFB began operating under the Farmers name, and all signage, branch hours, etc., was changed,” she said.
When merging with an institution, Rattay said Farmers National evaluates customer interaction volume aspects, such as foot traffic, drive-through usage and call volume, developing a “staffing module customized for each location.”
The CFB transition increased the number of FNB jobs, Rattay says. Since Oct. 1, they have been working to increase customer service and operations department employees, to support a greater customer base.
“With Reynoldsville having been the headquarters for CFB, and Emlenton being the Farmers headquarters, some of the bank operations staff transitioned to alternate locations, to better align with Farmers’ corporate structure,” she said.
All CFB customers received notifications regarding their account changes through direct mail, Rattay said. Employees didn’t experience much changeover, as product and service training was incorporated into their schedule.
“Overall, customers will have access to a wider selection of deposit and lending products, as well as enhanced online and mobile banking services,” Rattay said. “Additionally, CFB customers will now have the ability to bank at all Farmers locations throughout Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, Mercer, and Venango Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia.”
The transaction has strengthened Farmers’ market position in Jefferson and Clarion counties, Rattay said, developing business in those areas and seizing expansion opportunities for the future.
“Community First has strong customer relationships, and we believe we can provide customers with a broader array of banking services, including expanded commercial and consumer-lending capabilities, and a more robust array of depository products and services.”
Over the weekend of Dec. 8, Farmers will be starting a system conversion, with a live date of Dec. 10, Rattay says, adding that “all accounts will be transferred to Farmers’ operating system on and after this date.”
For more information, visit www.farmersnb.com/CFB.
