ST. MARYS — A “Community Fun Night” will honor the memory of a St. Marys Area High School graduate by celebrating the things he loved most.
The event, a joint effort with the Elk County Humane Society, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the St. Marys Community Pool Friday, said Director Kristi Shroeder.
Jordan Adams, a 2017 SMAHS graduate, swimmer and animal lover, died in a tragic auto accident last winter.
“We created a ‘Community Fun Night’ so that we can change up the benefit when needed, but we chose Jordan this year to honor his memory, and carry on his love of swimming and animals,” Shroeder said.
Adams’ mother, and likely other family members, are planning to be at the event, she said.
“I have been talking with his mom for a couple of months and keeping her up to date on the planning,” Shroeder said.
Creating unique activities is also a way to bring people to the pool, showing them what it has to offer, she adds.
“The community pool strives to always find ways to bring the community together,” Shroeder said. “This is a way for the public to show their support of not only the pool, but a great family, as well as the humane society.”
Those who attend the event should bring a donation for the ECHS as their admission. Food, games, a dunking booth, splash contest, face painting and more will be available.