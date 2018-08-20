FALLS CREEK — A local restaurant held a casual cornhole tournament last week, with volunteers gathering to toss for a good cause.
The Pine Inn Restaraunt and Lounge is a family-owned and operated business on Main Street in Falls Creek, offering daily specials, take-out and waiter services, reservations and traditional dinners like burgers, pastas and pizzas, salads and more.
The Pine Inn is made up of owners, employees and friends who are like a family, said event organizer Chrissy Horner. Erin Lougee and Lisa Sperling of the Pine Inn also were involved in organizing the fundraiser, which was held Sunday, Aug. 12.
Two years ago, they held a private “Breakfast with Santa” event at the restaurant, since they were unable to get reservations elsewhere, Horner said. It went so well that they decided to do it again last year to benefit the local Toys for Tots organization, which serves Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
They decided they could do something bigger and raise more money, which is where the cornhole tournament idea came from, Horner says.
The tournament and Chinese auction, with other monetary donations and sponsorships, raised $6,049 Sunday, surpassing their goal of between $3-5,000, Horner said. There was food for purchase and a DJ provided entertainment.
Forty-two cornhole teams gathered for the lawn game, which involves players taking turns tossing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in it.
They were able to organize the fundraiser in three months, Horner said, and are thrilled with how it turned out, with an estimated 150 people in attendance.
“It was a nice, relaxing day and it went very smooth,” she said. “Since we exceeded our goal, we will make this an annual event.”
Toys for Tots lost its major sponsor last year when Toys R’ Us closed, Horner said, so it seemed only right to help them, with the holiday season approaching.
“We just felt there was a need for this,” she said. “We all have little kids, and felt it was important to make sure these kids have a nice Christmas.”
People very much enjoyed the tournament and fundraiser overall, and are excited to participate again next year, she said.
“The Pine Inn is super special because of the close-knit group of people,” Horner said. “They just really care about people in the community. Everyone needs to look after each other.”
The Pine Inn is open Tuesday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 814-371-0127.
