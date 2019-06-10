KERSEY — Elk County cancer survivors, fighters and their families gathered hand-in-hand at Fox Township Community Park Saturday to take part in the annual Relay For Life.
Some teams work hard year-round to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, while other teams simply show up the day of the walk and participate, said ACS Senior Development Manager Susan Babik.
“The RFL teams in Elk County have worked throughout the year to raise much-needed funds to support life-saving research,” she said.
The 12 relay teams raised more than $65,000 leading up to the morning of the relay, hopeful of reaching their $75,000 goal by the time the day was over, said the event’s first speaker, Bill Babik, member of the “Spirit of Hope” team.
Pastor Susan Fox of First Lutheran Church in Ridgway opened the event with a prayer, asking God for generosity, guidance, thanksgiving, hope, healing, courage, support for families, comfort and peace and remembrance for lives lost.
“We ask that you would be with all of us, especially the walkers participating in this Relay for Life over the next hours,” she said. “Give them the strength and courage and fill their hearts with the knowledge that their walking will make a difference.
“We ask that you hear with favor the thousands of prayers offered by our footsteps.”
Relay for Life is the ACS’s signature fundraiser, but it’s much more than that, inspiring hope and uniting communities throughout the nation each year. It was started by Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt in 1985. Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours in Tacoma, Washington, to raise money for the ACS, according to the RFL website.
The Elk County opening ceremony was followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, during which many walked around the track hand-in-hand, emotions running high. RFL is also a way for survivors and caregivers to find fellowship and support with someone who is facing the same hardships, Babik said. A survivor luncheon open to anyone who has experienced cancer was held at noon, courtesy of Penn Highlands Elk.
Family and friends grieved lives lost to cancer through the luminaria ceremony, while also finding hope for a cancer-free world. A luminaria is decorated with the names of loved ones, and the luminarias line the walk path. They are lit after dark and accompanied by a moment of silence.
For more information, visit RFL of Elk County on Facebook. To find out how to help, visit www.cancer.org.