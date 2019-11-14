Community Guidance Center has announced it has been certified in the internationally recognized Sanctuary Model® for trauma-informed care.
This landmark achievement makes the local mental and behavioral health treatment center one of only 35 sites in Pennsylvania that are certified in this evidence-based treatment and culture model, according to a Community Guidance press release. This treatment model is beneficial for people of all ages including small children and older adults.
Mental and physical trauma have direct and significant impacts on everyone’s mental and behavioral health, the release said. The most important aspect of trauma-informed care is that it recognizes outside factors influence everyday health. This approach helps mental and behavioral health providers treat symptoms and disorders such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, substance abuse and other conditions more effectively.
As a Sanctuary-certified site, Community Guidance Center is able to help all members of the communities recover from trauma through various treatment procedures and approaches that embrace and utilize trauma-informed care. The organization has licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses and other clinicians available and has offices in Indiana, Northern Cambria, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Clearfield and Clarion.
Visit thecgc.com for more information about services at Community Guidance Center and the Sanctuary Model®. Call 888-686-1991 to make a referral, schedule an appointment, or to inquire about services.