RIDGWAY — Community organizations and members have joined together to help two Ridgway residents who lost their home in a fire recently.
Mary Hosmer and her younger brother, Mike Hosmer, were victims of a blaze that destroyed a Montmorenci Road residence in early February.
While Mike sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation, Mary was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital for third-degree burns on her arms, hands, face and back, said Mike.
Chris Yeager, a friend of Mary’s for more than 20 years, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses, which has currently raised $28,320.
A savings account has been set up for Mary at a bank in Elk County, says Yeager on the GoFundMe page, where the funds will be deposited.
According to Yeager’s message, the home was custom-built for Mary in 2010.
Besides the clothes they were wearing at the time, the Hosmer siblings lost everything, Mike said, including three of their six beloved dogs. It’s Mike’s belief that saving three of the dogs is what delayed Mary from getting out of the home.
Local organizations have been instrumental in helping Mike following the fire, he said, including the American Red Cross, which found him a place to stay for the time being, and replaced all of his medications that perished in the fire.
The Salvation Army of Ridgway and Ridgway Main Street Program also teamed up to collect food and clothing for the Hosmers.
There are “too many to name” who have helped them during this time, says Mike.
“The response for Mary has just been fantastic,” he said.
With 18 percent of her body burned, Mary is facing more time in the hospital and a long road to recovery, said Mike. He expresses “his most sincere gratitude” for those who have contributed in anyway, and is grateful they are both alright.
“We both made it out,” he said.
The GoFundMe page can be found under “Help Mary Hosmer. lost everything in a house fire.”