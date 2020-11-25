ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home, with the help of the community, will be bringing Christmas cheer to residents in a special way this year.
EHNH is searching for people, families, groups or organizations to paint residents’ windows with Christmas designs for the holiday season.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said window painting is a new event for Elk Haven.
“I think the residents would love to watch, and will really enjoy them when they are done,” she said. “We had been giving much thought to something we could do for the residents to make the holidays special for them under the current circumstances.”
Anderson said this idea also allows families and the community to be involved, and to celebrate the Christmas season with residents.
“Everyone will enjoy watching the projects progress from both sides of the window, and will have some holiday scenery to enjoy,” she said. “We are very excited and have had an amazing response thus far.”
Those who are interested must call to reserve a window, and will be provided a window number, displayed on the outside of the building, according to the EHNH flyer. Participants also must provide their own paint, specified for windows or water soluble.
There are specific hours for window painting — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. All designs must be appropriate and “tasteful in nature,” the flyer says.
The deadline to reserve a window is Dec. 4. Participants will have until Dec. 18 to finish their window.
Contact Alyssa at 814-781-0515 to reserve a window.