DuBOIS — The DuBois community and beyond is invited to “Ring the Bells, Spread the Cheer” this Christmas Eve.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the public is invited to come outside and ring a bell for two minutes to “spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly that sleigh.”
DuBois woman Beth Ann Segerberg-Roy said this is an initiative taking place all over the world, aiming to bring people together during the pandemic and spread cheer.
Segerberg-Roy said a group of friends in DuBois decided this was a great idea and came together to encourage others to get involved. She created a “Ring the Bells, Spread the Cheer” Facebook page.
“After a tough year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities,” Segerberg-Roy said on the Facebook page. “End 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness.”
For more information, visit “Ring the Bells, Spread the Cheer” on Facebook.