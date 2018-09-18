DuBOIS — Today’s youth need inspiration, hope, and the opportunity to learn life skills that will engage them in their education and better prepare them for life after graduation. Junior Achievement (JA) programs teach young people the three pillars of success: financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workplace readiness. With the participation from local JA business executives and volunteers, JA has a formal and ongoing presence in the local area.
One example is Erin Heath, Business Development manager for Atlas Pressed Metals in DuBois. Heath is a JA volunteer who devotes hours of time to organizing and teaching JA programs in the DuBois area. She has been a regular volunteer in JA classes, serves on the local advisory board, and was instrumental in establishing the inaugural 5k Glow Run last year. The success of that event has provided a foundation for a fun event which can grow in the future.
Junior Achievement is very appreciative of Heath’s support through the years and believes she is an excellent example of the local community supporting and encouraging youth.
For these reasons, Heath was recently awarded the Junior Achievement National Bronze Leadership Award, signaling her outstanding service and exemplary leadership with JA. Helping to fulfill JA’s mission statement, Heath has certainly helped local young people “own their economic success.”
Heath demonstrated a key aspect of JA, that of community volunteers playing a key role in bringing Junior Achievement to life. By sharing personal and professional experiences and skills with students from the community, volunteers like Heath help students make the connection between what they are learning in school and what they will need to succeed in work and life.
As programs continue to grow in the DuBois area, JA needs the community’s help to meet the demand for its programs during the school day. Participation helps bring the JA experience to more schools and students in the community. Junior Achievement makes volunteering fulfilling, with training, materials, and flexible scheduling options. The curriculum provides everything needed to make participation in JA interactive and engaging for students. For as little as an hour a week for five to six weeks, individuals can make a difference in the lives of young people in their community. Junior Achievement experience will leave individuals feeling proud, energized and hopeful about a better future for young people.
Anyone who would like to become involved in Junior Achievement, whether by volunteering, helping support financially, or serving on the local advisory board, please contact Greg Sands at gsands@jawesternpa.org or by calling 814-590-3480.
