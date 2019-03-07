Celebrating “Read Across America” with the students at Paint and Play School in DuBois makes city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s week.
“I really enjoy this. It’s just nice to come here and be able to talk to young children and, let’s face it, this is what it’s all about. This is our future,” said Suplizio after reading “Tog the Dog” to the students. It’s his fourth year reading at Paint and Play for the event.
He said he loves being able to talk to them about reading.
“To this day, I can still remember my mother saying how important it is to read,” said Suplizio. “And I’ll say that to everybody, all the mothers and fathers out there, when it’s a rainy day or a snowy day and there’s nothing going on, to tell the kids to get off their Game Boys, get off watching television and things like that, it’s an opportunity to get a book and read it. It’s very important for their future.”
“Read Across America” is a nationwide reading event that takes place annually on March 2 — Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
Paint and Play students had a visitor four days last week and Suplizio on Monday, said Carol Anne Smith, executive director of the Pre-K school.
Other readers included Jean Macdonald, a resident at Nelson’s Golden Years personal care home.
“She was very excited for the opportunity,” said Smith. “As a retired nurse, she (Macdonald) talked to them about taking care of their bodies and being safe and being healthy, and she read them “The Eye Book.” So that was really fun.”
She talked to them about how she needs to be able to read for her job,” said Smith. “She needs to able to read lots of different kind of things. She also talked to them about reading to her grandchildren, because we have her oldest granddaughter here this year.”
Tammy Ott, a mathematics lecturer at Penn State DuBois, visited the students with her “Cat in the Hat” outfit, said Smith.
“She shared with them her love of reading and how much she enjoys reading to learn things, and reading for fun. She read them, “Fox in Socks,” said Smith. “She read them a couple of other ones too. She let them pick a few too.”
Smith said their “Read Across America” celebration included more than reading, noting that they stretch it curriculum-wide.
“We played tons of our usual kinds of activities that we’re working on skill practice with letter identification, letter recognition, writing the letters, working on the beginning sounds,” said Smith. “Some of our children are reading independently at this point. And so they’re role models for some of our kids to be motivated. They’re very impressed that the other kids are reading a story. So, that’s cool.”
There were also a lot of math activities with something as simple as, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
“They could sort. They could pattern. We had goldfish bowls and they could connect the dots and make the number, and put that many fish in. And then our more advanced students, their game had an addition problem in it,” said Smith.
Even today, Dr. Seuss is still relevant, she said.
“Some of our students hadn’t heard the stories before. And I had a few parents who said to me, ‘I think we need to get some of these. My child is super excited about this,’” Smith said. “The stories are so imaginative. They’re all made up things, and that really appeals to the kids.”
