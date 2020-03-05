DuBOIS — Paint and Play School in Sandy Township, with the help of community members, has been celebrating all week “Read Across America,” a nationwide reading event that takes place annually on March 2 — Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
“This is one of the things that I enjoy most about my job — I get to do this each and every year,” said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who read to the children on Monday. “It’s the highlight of my day when I get to read to the children. Paint and Play does an excellent job with all these kids and it’s just a pleasure coming here.”
In addition to reading “The Apples Up On Top” to the children, Suplizio said he talked about how important reading is in life.
“I told them as they get older, take the time and read a book,” said Suplizio. “My mother always used to say on a rainy day when you can’t go outside, read a book. It’s so important. I think we have to impress upon our youth of today, especially our young children, just how important reading is.”
Paint and Play students have a visitor every day this week, said Carol Anne Smith, executive director of the Pre-K school.
Other readers include Tammy Ott and Sueann Doran, both from Penn State DuBois, Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Shirley Morgan from Cole Orthodontic Associates and Jean Macdonald, a resident at Nelson’s Golden Years personal care home.
“It was an honor to have the opportunity to read one of my favorite books from Dr. Seuss, ‘Green Eggs and Ham,’ to the excited and enthusiastic students in celebration of Read Across America week,” said Arbaugh. “I thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students and discussing the importance of reading in my day to day job as township manager. I feel strongly that reading is an extremely importance part of childhood education, and I really appreciate Paint and Play inviting me to be part of the education celebration.”
Smith said their “Read Across America” celebration includes more than reading, noting that they stretch it curriculum-wide.
There were also a lot of math activities with something as simple as, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
“They could sort. They could pattern. We had goldfish bowls and they could connect the dots and make the number, and put that many fish in. And then our more advanced students, their game had an addition problem in it,” said Smith.
Monday also was Pajama Day, when they get to wear pajamas, which of course, adds some fun to the day,” said Smith. Other themed days included “Silly Socks,” “Crazy Hair,” and “Crazy Hats.”
While some of the youngsters are familiar with Dr. Seuss, Smith said not all are.
“This gives them a chance to become a little bit more familiar,” she said. “The children are very excited to hear the guest readers and have so much fun,” said Smith.