DuBOIS — As part of the DuBois Area High School’s graduation requirement, all seniors are required to go through the interview process in order to graduate.
On Wednesday and Thursday, approximately 40 area businesspeople and community members volunteered to interview seniors for their graduation interview project.
Interviewers provided feedback to the students on appearance, interview skills, their resume and electronic portfolio, said English teacher Lauren McLaughlin, who, with teacher Sam Bundy and librarian Megan Lattimer, helps organize the project.
“We have been doing this for approximately 20 years. It has evolved,” said McLaughlin. “It used to be paper portfolios and now they’re all electronic portfolios. The students put everything together, all their graduation requirements, and then they present them in either a Google site or an online website. They work on those and they present them.”
One of the biggest changes this year is having the students include a cover letter.
“We had them learn to write a cover letter, either to an internship or for a job after they graduate,” McLaughlin said, “so they are learning things that help them be successful in the job market, because they don’t get that anywhere else.”
McLaughlin said DuBois is the only school in the area which does this type of graduation project.
“The neatest thing about this is the community involvement,” said McLaughlin, noting that many of the volunteers come back each year because they enjoy the interaction with the students.
McLaughlin said she tells the students that it is important for them to network.
“You need to be seen on a different level, not just as a student. You’re going to be a graduate. It’s important for them to start their connections now,” she said.
We have a lot of people who come back year to year for us, and they love it.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought,” said Senior Rachel Sprague after her interview with Giant grocery store pharmacist Andy Braid.
Sprague, who signed a letter of intent to compete in Division I rifle at the University of Tennessee-Martin, said she’s had a job interview before but nothing like this one.
“I think I did better than I was going to,” Sprague said.
