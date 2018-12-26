PUNXSUTAWNEY — People in Punxsutawney and beyond have the chance to take part in renovating pieces of community tradition — Phantastic Phil statues.
The six-foot-tall, fiberglass groundhogs have sustained significant winter weather damage over the past 15 years. There are 32 of them outside local businesses, schools and organizations in the community, said Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald.
Four of the Phils have traveled to Philadelphia, where they are being renovated by the company that created them, she said.
“They had extensive damage that couldn’t be repaired locally,” she said.
Each Phantastic Phil statue features a different theme, relative to its location, such as “Healthy Phil” in front of the Punxsutawney Community Health Center, “Breakfast Phil” in front of Gimmick’s Restaurant or “Get Your Phil of Roses” in front of Roseman’s Florist. Each statue has its own personality created by artists from around the state.
The first statue, “Phillage,” which debuted on Groundhog Day in 2004, is now back from Philedalphia — just in time for Groundhog Day, Donald said. This Phil was originally painted by local artist Kelly Porada, who is now working on fixing him up again.
The town is getting 10 new Phil statues, Donald said. Two remain available for sponsorship.
The cost to sponsor a Phil is $3,500, she said, which includes a sponsor fee of $1,000, the honorarium paid to the artist selected for the project. The GHC will facilitate connecting the sponsors and artists, with the Phil design being determined by the sponsor.
“The GHC will have final approval over the design of the Phil, prior to start of the project,” she said. “There will also be a maintenance program the Phantastic Phil Sponsors will be participating in — this will elevate the burden from the sponsor, as the committee will be then assuming the responsibility of maintenance.”
The annual maintenance fee of $100 will also go toward promoting the Phantastic Phil program itself, Donald said.
By sponsoring a Phantastic Phil, individuals, businesses and organizations have the chance to be a part of a part of the town’s tourism — something people from around the world travel to see.
For more information, visit www.punxsutawney.com/phantastic-phils or www.punxsutawney.org.
