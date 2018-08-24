RIDGWAY — A community pet show will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Cook Avenue in Ridgway.
Prizes will be awarded for smallest pet, largest pet, most unique pet and best dressed pet.
Contestants must register for the contest and provide their name, the name of their pet and select a category.
There be simple games such as ring toss for children and a concession stand providing inexpensive food to include hot dogs, popcorn and soda.
The show will be held in the church parking lot.
“It looks like the weather is going to hold out,” said Lisa Hart, event organizer.
The event is open and free to anyone in the community.
We are not trying to raise money said Lisa Hart, “We just want to do this for the community.”
This pet show is not just for youngsters, said Hart. “We encourage all ages to come out and participate.”
A local woman will display her homemade leashes, collars and soap that can be used on pets and people alike.
Representatives of Ridgway Animal Haven will be on hand to talk about building plans and to seek money for their program and Amanda Balon from Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies will talk about her horse therapy program.
“We want to show that people can do something positive for animals and animals can do something positive for people,” said Hart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.