CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (CCAAA) partnered again this year to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield and DuBois area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, benefited from the generosity of the small community. They also distributed tags for the grandchildren of the CSP (Caregiver Support Program). They have several seniors that are now caring for their grandchildren, and don’t have the extra funds to buy them Christmas gifts.
Many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. A total of 389 tags were distributed for local elderly and grandchildren of seniors that are caring for them. More than $14,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure frail and elderly stay warm in their own homes this winter.
The police department and the Area Agency on Aging teamed up with Clearfield Pharmacy, CVS of Clearfield, and South Side Subs of Curwensville to host the trees. The employees of CNB Bank had their own tree and collected internally.
Many senior citizens are often forgot about during the holiday season.
“We were so overwhelmed by the kindness of the residents of Clearfield County,” stated CEO, Kathleen Gillespie. “Thank you for helping us enhance the quality of life for elderly residents throughout the county. We are truly grateful for your generosity.”
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.