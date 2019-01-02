Local individuals and organizations recently came together to help stuff backpacks full of necessary winter-weather items for the homeless.
Amy Rosman, a Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties housing specialist, said these backpacks are distributed during the annual “point in time count” that takes place in January.
Community Connections oversees a housing grant for the homeless in Clearfield and Jefferson counties, Roseman said. The “HUT” — housing and urban development grant — is for the chronically homeless with a mental health disability.
The PIT count on Jan. 24 is required by every agency that oversees a HUT grant for the homeless, Rosman said.
Rosman, who is also the PIT count coordinator in Clearfield County, said two teams of people from area agencies will canvas the county that day, searching for homeless people in need of help. This year, she anticipates finding between five and 10, since the local homeless count has increased.
Much of the time it is hard to find these people, Rosman said. Many referrals and tips come from walk-ins to agencies like the Salvation Army.
As part of this effort, the CCC-J also collects backpacks, which are distributed to the homeless they find on the day of the PIT count, Rosman said. The backpacks are stuffed with warming items like hot hands, gloves, hats, scarves and blankets, as well as gift cards from local restaurants.
“Depending on how many are left over, I save them for next year’s count or donate them,” Rosman said.
The community response for this year’s backpack project has been overwhelming, Rosman said. A group from Tri-County Church of DuBois donated all of the backpacks and items requested, with about 30 canvas bags total. The local “Crzy Girls Book Club” and Athena Investment Club also collected $300 worth of gift cards.
“Instead of giving gifts to each other, we donate money for charity each Christmas,” said Judy Smith, a member of the book club.
“I go restaurant to restaurant every year to get donations, and I never get more than a few,” Rosman said. “This is a miracle — we have never gotten so many donations.”
For more information, visit www.ccc-j.com.
