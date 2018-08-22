DuBOIS — Community supporters “painted the town orange” Friday in honor of a Juniata student fighting cancer.
Aug. 17 marked one year since the day that 8-year-old Brock Roy’s family received a phone call that would change their lives.
In light of his year-long battle with leukemia, Brock’s mother, Jeana, encouraged his followers to “paint the town orange” that day.
People were seen wearing their “Battle for Brock” T-shirts, which are black with an orange ribbon on them, and posting photos on social media that were shared with his family.
Orange is the ribbon color for leukemia awareness, and is displayed on bracelets, shirts, jewelry and other merchandise to show support for leukemia survivors and their family and friends.
AmServ DuSAN Ambulance first responders wore Brock’s shirt in the community that day, with other friends and family.
Dawn Buck, DuSAN’s director of compliance and education, said she considers the Roy family personal friends, so it was important for her to participate in the ‘orange town’ effort.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, as well as Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month.
Some of Brock’s other steady supporters include The DuBois Dream, Juniata Elementary School, the Make-A-Wish foundation, local police departments and many more.
(0) comments
