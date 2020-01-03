DuBOIS — Despite the inclement weather on Sunday, the DuBois community showed “remarkable support” for the DuBois Area School District’s education support professionals sock and undergarment drive, said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
The drive results included four cafeteria tables full of donations for students in grades kindergarten through 12, she said.
“It’s impressive and heartwarming to see time and time again how much our community cares for our students,” said Benton.
“In addition to the community, I am equally appreciative for the time and efforts of the members of our custodial and maintenance department: Russ Perks, Nate Kimberling, Natalie Orcutt, Corey Siple and George Kramer for organizing, promoting and facilitating the undergarment drive,” said Benton.
In addition to the four hours on Sunday, Benton said they volunteered even more time organizing the donations so they could be delivered accordingly to each school when the students returned on Thursday.
“The community can rest assured that their donations are already in the hands of the children who need them the most,” said Benton. “This is yet another fine example of the positive impact we can make in the lives of the children in our community when we all come together to pay kindness forward. Thank you so much for your generosity and for your compassion to the children in need in our community. It is greatly appreciated.”