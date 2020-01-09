PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce mixer Tuesday evening gave the business community an opportunity to thank the interim borough manager, and welcome the incoming borough manager.
Jim Nelles has filled the position of interim borough manager since September, and will now pass the responsibilities to Toby Santik, a Punxsutawney local who is familiar with the inner workings of the town.
The borough manager position was previously held by Ben White for 15 years before he resigned near the end of September. In need of a temporary replacement, the Borough Council was given Nelles’ name as a possibility.
Nelles had been the manager more than 40 years ago from 1976 to 1979 after coming out of the Marine Corps. He also served a single term as mayor in the early 80s before moving to Alabama. He came back to Pennsylvania, accepting another job as a borough manager in Warren. He served in that position for seven years before retiring just before he turned 70.
“It was kind of ironic. When I walked in the door one of the first people I met was Mary McHenry, whom I hired in 1976,” Nelles said of starting the interim position.
He also mentioned that his phone number was the same as when he previously served as manager.
Though he retired, he didn’t entirely stop working for boroughs. In 2015 he got a call from Oil City to serve as interim manager. He filled that position from January to July.
“You get a little bored sometimes in retirement, and I have a lot of knowledge I like to share,” Nelles said. “I wouldn’t like to go back and do it for years, though. I want to enjoy my retirement a little bit.”
Former Council President Larry Chenoga said once Nelles was contacted about the position the two quickly came to an agreement, and he started the job a short two days later.
“Jim was excellent when we got him,” Chenoga said. “He certainly has a lot of knowledge... He taught us a lot of things we knew, but needed guidance on.”
Chenoga also said he would be keeping Nelles’ contact information, and would be happy to call on him again should the borough need his help in the future.
“They have a good nucleus of fine personnel here, and the future looks good. Now they have a new turnover, a new manager, a new council president and I think it’s all for the good. You’ve got to move forward,” Nelles said.
He said he enjoyed his time in Punxsutawney over the last few months, but he is ready to go back to enjoying his retirement.