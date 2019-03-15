PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nonprofit organizations work tirelessly to help everyone in the community. Next week, though, the Punxsutawney community will return the favor.
Monday kicks off the 2019 Week of Giving fundraising event, offering community members the chance to donate to and appreciate their favorite nonprofit organizations.
During the days of March 18-22, community members can donate to more than 20 Punxsutawney area nonprofit organizations, and each tax-deductible donation will be partially matched by corporate sponsors.
The Week of Giving is a collective philanthropic that brings the community together said PRIDE — Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing — board president Katie Donald.
The event is hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation and Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
Some WOG participants include the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Lisa’s Ladybugs, the Punxsutawney Salvation Army, Josh Smith Memorial Playground, Punxsutawney Arts & Humanities Fund and others.
The donations of community members also qualify organizations for a larger share of the Week of Giving proceeds, as well as help them qualify for additional prize money.
More than 100 organizations in the northwest Pennsylvania region participate, according to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s website.
“The PACF and the Punxsutawney community is excited for the 2019 Week of Giving,” Donald said. “It’s a great opportunity to support Punxsutawney area nonprofits, with the benefit of the match money.
“We don’t know what the match rate is yet, but any additional funding is always a great thing.”
A WOG “kick-off mixer” will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library on East Mahoning Street.
To donate, visit www.bbcfgives.org.Online donations must be made using a credit or debit card — Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. Check donations — made out to Bride Builders Community Foundation with the receiving organization in the “memo” — will be accepted at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library until 5 p.m. on March 21.
