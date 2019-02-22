On the morning of Jan. 13, Ridgway Borough police officer Brian Selnekovic was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident while on his way home after working a double shift.
He was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he has endured multiple surgeries and now resides in a local rehabilitation center to recover from his injuries.
Since he was part-time, though working anywhere between eight and 120 hours in a two-week period, he did not have health insurance and is facing a long recovery, rehabilitation and expensive medical bills in order to return to serving the community. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., a spaghetti dinner benefit for Selnekovic will be held at the Ridgway Fire Hall, 30 N. Broad St., Ridgway. The cost is $8 per person and take outs will be available. All proceeds will assist with his medical bills.
“I, along with my family, greatly appreciate all that is being done for me,” said Selnekovic, 33, a 2004 graduate of the DuBois Area High School and former resident of Treasure Lake. He is the son of Joe and Cindy Selnekovic, also former residents of Treasure Lake and now living in Brookville.
Selnekovic said the fundraiser is being planned and organized by Chrystal Cousins, an Elk County 911 dispatcher. Another Elk County 911 dispatcher, Debi Sidelinger, and Elk Company 5 firefighter Penny VanAlstine are helping Cousins with planning and preparation. Samantha Schrecengost of Brookville has also been assisting, he said.
“I want to give a special thanks to all the volunteers and family that are taking time to help, as well as people that I don’t even know are asking what they can do to help, and I can never thank everyone enough,” said Selnekovic.
After graduating from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy on June 8, 2018, Selnekovic was hired by Ridgway Borough on Sept. 25, 2018.
Having served as a volunteer firefighter for about three years, he realized that helping at the scene of an emergency, the fast pace of responding and helping people all contributed to making him feel better about himself.
“I felt that I could better serve the community as a police officer than a fireman,” Selnekovic said. “I could be proactive, instead of reactive. I also have two uncles that are retired from the Pennsylvania State Police, and talking with them, I learned that being a police officer was the career for me.”
As a result of the accident, Selnekovic sustained a broken nose, broken cheek, a deep cut on the side of his face from the rear view mirror, broken humerus, compound fracture of femur and fibula, and a crushed heel.
“Thankfully, we believe my vest saved me from injuries to internal organs,” he said.
He underwent five surgeries at AGH and is currently undergoing physical therapy.
“I am now recovering at Highland View Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Brockway for the skilled nursing and physical therapy,” he said. “Regaining the use of my leg and arm is my main goal and the physical therapists are doing a wonderful job. I feel they are going above and beyond what they are required by their job description. With extensive therapy, which has been painful, I am hopeful to return to duty by the end of this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.