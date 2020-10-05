DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois was bustling Saturday afternoon as the community came out to enjoy a variety of food, music and crafts at the first ever Octoberfest.
West Long Avenue from High Street to Brady Street was blocked for about five hours to allow for the fall festival hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc.
“We are hosting Octoberfest to give everyone a chance to get out and enjoy the day in downtown DuBois. We just want to do something nice for the community and surrounding area,” said Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly known as the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.
“I thought our first annual Octoberfest was a great success,” said Crandall. “I would like to thank all of the vendors and the community that were able to attend Saturday. I’d also like to thank our volunteers, the City of DuBois, volunteer fire department and city police officers who helped with our event. The turnout was wonderful.”
In addition to the variety of food vendors and bake sales, downtown restaurants and other shops were also open.
Popular activities included pumpkin decorating and playing a piano.
A favorite fall dessert contest was also held. The winner was Debbie Smith, who baked a cheesecake. She won a $50 gift certificate to the downtown merchant of her choice.
The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department had its gear and truck available for children to see up close for Fire Prevention Month.
The DuBois Area Historical Society was also open for tours.