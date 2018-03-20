DuBOIS — Sandy Township Zoning Officer Jim Keck was given permission Monday by the supervisors to present a conditional use request for an Elder Cottage to the planning commission.
The request is from Donald and Kimberly Robertson, 205 Yale Road, Sandy Township, and Mature Resources Foundation. Donald Robertson said in a previously published Courier Express article that he would like to place the Elder Cottage on their property for the purpose of giving his father-in-law a place to live.
“This home will allow him an independent life. He will have his own space and be close to family, in a place where he can be cared for,” Robertson said in a previously published Courier Express article. “This is a truly revolutionary step in a direction that gives opportunities to families to take care of aging family members who for the most part, cannot take care of themselves.”
“While the planning commission reviews and comments, we will schedule a public hearing, and at that time, the supervisors can move forward with the approval,” Keck said.
At its first meeting of this month, a zoning amendment to an ordinance which will allow Elder Cottages in Sandy Township was approved by the supervisors. The ordinance permits Elder Cottages in a residential agricultural (R-A) Zoned District as a conditional use.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., along with its subsidiary Mature Resources Foundation, has applied and received two grants – one from the Clearfield Affordable Trust Act and another from the Pennsylvania Fair Housing Act, CCAAA Director of Business Development Julie Fenton told the supervisors at a previous meeting. The total amount of both grants is $65,000 which is to be used to build an Elder Cottage.
The grant requires that the Elder Cottage be purchased or built and placed by the end of June 2018. The amount of the grant money will pay for one cottage.
There is currently no Elder Cottage program in Pennsylvania. If the ordinance is approved by the township, it would be the first in the state.
Planning Commission Resignation
With deep regret, the supervisors accepted the resignation of Planning Commission member Thomas E. Allshouse.
Keck said Allshouse submitted his letter of resignation due to health issues. Keck asked the board to search for a replacement to fill that seat on the five-member board.
“Sometimes it puts us in a bind if we don’t have a quorum,” said Keck, noting it is a volunteer position. “There is some upcoming training for new planning commission members in June for a $50 fee for when we get that new planning commission member.”
“He’s been a part of the township for a lot of years and volunteered a lot of time to us,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis. “I would ask the manager to forward that letter of thank you for all the years he has helped us.”
