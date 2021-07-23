ST. MARYS — A “Cones with Cops” fundraiser held at the Dairy Queen in St. Marys June 12 raised $425.77 for the Elk County Humane Society.
Jim and Theresa Hodgdon, owners of the Dairy Queen on South St. Marys Street, were accepting monetary donations for the shelter that day. They also welcomed Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K-9 Officer Nando, who visited with those grabbing a cone, according to ECHS fundraising chairwoman June Glass.
Shaffer said many benefits come out of an event like this.
“The ECHS works hard in our area to not just house local animals that are without a home, but takes in animals from other overwhelmed areas,” he said. “While doing so, they also diligently work hard to re-home these animals and have several programs for our residents to come and help at their facility, and help to play and walk their animals.”
Shaffer went on to say how much of an asset the ECHS is to the area.
“Nando and I were happy to attend to not just help bring people to the Dairy Queen so that they could donate to the cause, but also because we believe that it is the people that make up the foundation of the community,” he said.
Shaffer and Nando very much enjoy visiting with people in the community, he noted.
“We love being out with people meeting them and letting them see the human side of officers, and also the friendly side of the K9s we use,” he said. “A police officer’s job can be a million times easier when they have help from the many eyes and ears within their community.”
The citizens of the community are able to see the positive personalities of the officer, said Shaffer.
“Building a relationship with the officers is the base of the community to police interactions that allow for progressive community safety,” he said. “The K9 is a great tool to interact and build those bonds because of how fond people are of dogs, and how positive dogs are in so many people’s lives.”
The ECHS is also still hosting its Critter Cash Raffle, which will wrap up at the Fall Fest in St. Marys in September, said Glass.
The Elk County ABATE Dice Run on Saturday, July 31, beginning at Dino’s Place in St. Marys will also benefit the ECHS.