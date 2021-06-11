ST. MARYS — An upcoming event will give the community a chance to enjoy an ice cream cone and visit with local police officers.
The Dairy Queen on South St. Marys Street, a family-owned business for 60 years, will host “Cones with Cops” with the City of St. Marys Police Department from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will welcome K9 Officer Nando, a black German Shepherd, with his handler, Sgt. K. Mike Shaffer, according to the DQ’s Facebook page. Visitors can chat with COSMPD officers and see one of the police cruisers up close.
COSMPD Chief Tom Nicklas said this is a first-time endeavor with DQ, although the department has found other examples of it throughout the country.
“We enjoy any opportunity to interact with our community,” he said.
COSMPD officers are looking forward to Saturday’s collaboration, Nicklas noted.
“The COSMPD enjoys an overwhelmingly positive relationship with the citizens and businesses of St. Marys, so it is our pleasure to participate.”
