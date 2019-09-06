CURWENSVILLE — The annual observance recognizing a wide-variety of components that make up the environment and the importance of protecting them will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
The Conservation Celebration, sponsored by the Clearfield County Conservation District, is a family-friendly education event with many hands-on activities, geared towards school-age children, but younger siblings, parents and grandparents enjoy it too. Admission is free, courtesy of Curwensville Lake.
Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to a local food pantry.
CCCD Manager William Null told The Progress he is enthusiastic about the 2019 Conservation Celebration and all the activities that will be offered.
“We have lots of new things. I’m excited,” Null said.
The 2019 Conservation Celebration is expected to be even larger than previous years, Null said with new activities and many returning ones. In addition to learning how to fish, canoe or kayak, meeting Smokey Bear, building a birdhouse, visiting with farm animals, seeing bee colonies, watching birds of prey demonstration and viewing a spinning and weaving demonstration — there will be demonstrations by entomologist Ryan Bridge, also known as the Bug Man, and Rick Mikula, the Butterfly Guy.
“There are a lot of new and really cool things to see, touch and do this year,” Null said.
Friends of Curwensville Lake will be cooking hotdogs and each child attending will receive a hot dog. There will also be free popcorn provided by the CCCD, crafts, games and temporary tattoos.
New this year is the H2Oh on the Go, an interactive display, on loan from Armstrong County Conservation District, that demonstrates soil erosion by wind and water.
Null said, “It’s going be really neat. Participants can make waves and freeze drops of water” he explained.
The Conservation Celebration will be held, regardless of weather, Null said. Most of the events will be at Pavilion No. 5, closest to the lake’s beach area, but the H2Oh on the Go station will be positioned at Pavilion No. 4.
“We will have displays and activities stretched all along the grassy area beside the beach parking lot between Pavilion No. 5 and Pavilion No. 4,” he said.