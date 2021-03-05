DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, provided several updates on the consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
In addition to the study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League regarding the financial and operational impacts of consolidating the two entities into a single municipality, a separate consolidation study, funded by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, is being done for the city and township fire departments.
Arbaugh said consultant Nick Sohyda, fire service specialist, has been meeting with members of both fire departments.
Most recently, Arbaugh said, a series of meetings was held this weekend with the fire departments.
“It allowed the firefighters from each station to ask questions and get some answers. Not everything was answered, but just really, get a good understanding of what it would look like to consolidate what the process looks like and to voice what their concerns are for the consolidation,” said Arbaugh. “Overall, I think it was very well received. We really appreciate the fire chief coming here and doing that with us.”
Though a written fire study report is not yet available, Sohyda will also give a presentation on Tuesday, March 16, in conjunction with the PEL consolidation study. A public presentation on the study is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club. Those interested will also be able to view the meeting live stream online or call-in by phone. Details for the latter two options will be available at www.sandytownship.net, www.duboispa.gov and at each municipal building three days prior to the event.
Questions and comments on the study can be emailed to study@duboispa.gov. Officials strongly encourage the public to submit questions and comments prior to the presentation; they will be given first priority at the presentation. A copy of the 200-plus page study has been posted on the township website — www.sandytownship.net.
“We’re really encouraging people, if they have some questions or comments, to submit them early to that email address on the website so that we can try to give answers at the meeting,” said Arbaugh.
The study examines the potential positive and negative outcomes for the municipalities and their residents, according to the executive summary. This includes tax and utility fee implications, service levels, staffing, facilities, collective bargaining, pension plans, and impact on the federal community development block grant and state road drainage programs, among other items