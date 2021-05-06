DuBOIS — A survey to help gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation between Sandy Township and the City of DuBois is currently underway, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“They’re going to telephone folks and ask them a series of seven questions — two of them are just related to gender and age. So you may get a call asking your opinion on consolidation,” Arbaugh said at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
Arbaugh clarified that two fire department-related questions were removed from the original survey.
Officials from the two municipalities are expected to receive the survey results by May 21.
“The board of supervisors will then have some decisions to make on how to move forward from there,” said Arbaugh.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, which was held at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake instead of the township municipal building, Gary Sanko, of Treasure Lake, asked for more details on how the survey is being conducted.
Arbaugh said the telephone survey is being conducted by a Harrisburg-based company which performs public surveys for political candidates, campaigns and other survey materials to reach an approximate 98 percent confidence interval.
“My question is I don’t have a landline here, I don’t have an 814 number ... so how do you know you’re going to get my input?” said Sanko.
“I’m not exactly sure how they figured out the exact numbers proposed, but they had some methodology to do that which is private to their company,” said Arbaugh.
“I’m concerned about that because I want my input heard,” said Sanko.
“They’re only doing a sample of approximately 200 residents per municipality,” said supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
“Approximately 44 percent of the Sandy Township response will be from Treasure Lake, they look at the demographics and where folks are located at...,” said Arbaugh.
Sanko asked if they are surveying people who don’t live at Treasure Lake full time.
“They are surveying registered voters,” said Arbaugh.
“What about the people who aren’t registered to vote here, but do have a say and input in whichever way this goes,” Sanko asked.
Salandra said township residents are welcome to attend the regular supervisors’ meetings to voice their opinions on consolidation or any future special meetings on the issue.