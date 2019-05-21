PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Director Katie Donald said construction on the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center is now moving quickly.
Donald said construction crews have been making headway with the project every day since the weather turned. She said the main building at Gobbler’s Knob can still be rented for events and visitors are still permitted to visit the site, but are not permitted in the direct construction area.
Two floors of the visitor center have been built and the trusses for the pavilion have been put in place, according to Donald. There has been no announcement as to a firm completion date. She said while the exterior is being constructed, the Groundhog Club has been active in planning the interior.
“While the exterior construction has been going on we have been evaluating and planning the interior. The interior will include interactive displays, a theater, historical memorabilia and more. We are extremely excited about this venture and would like to thank all of those that have donated towards the project,” Donald said.
She said additional funds are needed for the project and the Groundhog Club is exploring different grants.